Shiffrin tops training ahead of Olympic combined medal tilt

Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin topped the final downhill training run ahead of Thursday's Olympic alpine combined when she will bid for an elusive first individual medal of the Beijing Games.

The American clocked 1min 33.56sec down the "Rock" course, with just 14 racers taking to the track to have one last crack at honing their tactics on the piste.

After failing to finish in her favoured events of the slalom and giant slalom, the 26-year-old Shiffrin regained some pride with ninth place in the super-G and 18th in the downhill.

She will go into the combined, which incorporates a downhill and slalom, as hot favourite.

A handful of other medal contenders followed in Shiffrin's wake on Wednesday.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, a two-time former world combined champion and bronze medallist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, was second, at 0.93sec.

Czech cross-code star Ester Ledecka, who will return home with at least one gold, having retained her snowboard parallel giant slalom title, was third.

Another Swiss, reigning Olympic champion Michelle Gisin, finished fourth, one second off Shiffrin's pace.

Both Gisin and Holdener have also won bronze medals at these Games, in the super-G and slalom respectively, meaning Shiffrin will not have things her own way in her quest to add to her two Olympic golds from previous Games.