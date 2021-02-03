Shiffrin will defend super-G world title in Cortina

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin announced on Tuesday that she will defend her super-G world title during the upcoming alpine skiing world championships, even though she hasn't raced in the discipline for more than a year.

American Shiffrin outlined her scheduled for the worlds, which run between February 8-21 at Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, in a media conference on Tuesday.

She said will compete in the combined on February 8 and the super-G the next day before taking on the giant slalom on February 18 and the slalom, which she has won at the last four worlds, on the penultimate day of competition.

The 25-year-old, who has won three World Cup overall titles, has not taken part in a speed race (downhill or super-G) since she took the honours at the Bansko super-G in January last year.

Shiffrin had a difficult 2020 which was marked by the sudden death of her father last February.

She nonetheless is third overall on the all-time World Cup winners' list with 68 victories and has a total of seven world championship medals, including five golds.