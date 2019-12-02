UrduPoint.com
Shiffrin Wins Killington Slalom In Emphatic Style

Mon 02nd December 2019

New York, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :US superstar Mikaela Shiffrin won the women's alpine World Cup slalom at Killington Sunday in dominant style, beating Slovkian Petra Vlhova by 2.29 seconds.

Shiffrin, the three-time overall World Cup champion, took a stranglehold on the race in the opening leg, flying down an icy course in front of delighted home fans in Vermont in 51.98sec -- 1.13sec faster than Vlhova.

Shiffrin's second run of 58.47sec was more than enough for victory with a total time of 1:50.45 as Vlhova clocked 59.63 to take second in 1:52.74.

Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson delivered a superb second run of 58.38 to take third in 1:53.18.

Wendy Holdener had been third after the opening leg -- the only other skier within two seconds of Shiffrin.

But the Swiss skied out of the running moments out of the gate on the second leg, missing out on a chance at a 24th slalom podium finish -- all without a win in the discipline.

Despite the impressive margin of victory, Shiffrin said it was far from easy on the second run.

"Oh man, it was just a really big fight," she said. "I knew that Petra made some really big mistakes in the first run.

"And Wendy's coach set the second run course, so I'm thinking, 'All right I have a really big lead but I have to really fight now.

"And that was a big fight. I was on the limit, like, every single turn," she said of her second run."Shiffrin's fourth straight slalom win at Killington followed her win in the season-opening slalom at Levi, Finland, which was her record 41st in the discipline.

The 24-year-old notched her 62nd World Cup victory, matching Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell for fourth-most on the all-time list led by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark (86), American Lindsey Vonn (82) and Austrian Marcel Hirscher (67).

