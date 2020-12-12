UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shinzo Abe Gets Turkmen Medal For Investments

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Shinzo Abe gets Turkmen medal for investments

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkmenistan's autocratic leader has awarded Japanese ex-premier Shinzo Abe with a state medal, state media reported Saturday, after Tokyo invested heavily in the gas-rich country to counter China's clout.

Abe, who resigned his post earlier this year owing to poor health, was among the more than 20 foreign dignitaries to receive medals from Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov as Turkmenistan celebrated a quarter-century of neutrality.

Other recipients included UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his predecessor Ban Ki-moon and the Russian ambassador to Turkmenistan Alexander Blokhin.

Under Abe, Japanese banks and firms began pouring money into Turkmenistan, mostly in industrial projects that tapped the desert nation's vast gas reserves.

Experts saw the trend as part of Tokyo's bid to balance China in ex-Soviet Central Asia, which has fallen firmly under Beijing's economic sway during the last decade.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Russia China Beijing Tokyo Turkmenistan Money Gas Post Media From Asia

Recent Stories

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

1 hour ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

1 hour ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

1 hour ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

1 hour ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

1 hour ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 13 city areas

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.