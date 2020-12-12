Shinzo Abe gets Turkmen medal for investments

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkmenistan's autocratic leader has awarded Japanese ex-premier Shinzo Abe with a state medal, state media reported Saturday, after Tokyo invested heavily in the gas-rich country to counter China's clout.

Abe, who resigned his post earlier this year owing to poor health, was among the more than 20 foreign dignitaries to receive medals from Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov as Turkmenistan celebrated a quarter-century of neutrality.

Other recipients included UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, his predecessor Ban Ki-moon and the Russian ambassador to Turkmenistan Alexander Blokhin.

Under Abe, Japanese banks and firms began pouring money into Turkmenistan, mostly in industrial projects that tapped the desert nation's vast gas reserves.

Experts saw the trend as part of Tokyo's bid to balance China in ex-Soviet Central Asia, which has fallen firmly under Beijing's economic sway during the last decade.