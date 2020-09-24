UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ship With 125 Rescued Migrants Docks In Sardinia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ship with 125 rescued migrants docks in Sardinia

Rome, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A ship with 125 rescued migrants aboard reached the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday, the aid organisation Sea-Eye said, adding that the fate of its survivors remains unclear.

The Alan Kurdi docked at the port of Arbatax on the east of the island, having been "instructed by the port authorities to drop anchor and wait for further instructions," said Sea-Eye, which charters the boat.

However, the NGO said it was unclear whether Arbatax would be a "safe port", in which the rescued survivors would be able to disembark.

On Wednesday night, Italian authorities had made contact to discuss the "further coordination" and to provide weather protection for the ship, five days since Sea-Eye asked for assistance, it said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Weather Twitter

Recent Stories

PTCL in collaboration with Huawei deploys first XG ..

22 minutes ago

Asian markets tumble again as virus, stimulus, ele ..

3 minutes ago

HK activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fi ..

5 minutes ago

IIUI, Egypt agree on enhancing cooperation in educ ..

5 minutes ago

EC ready for holding local bodies elections in KP

5 minutes ago

Legendary newspaper editor Harold Evans dies aged ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.