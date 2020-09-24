Ship with 125 rescued migrants docks in Sardinia

Rome, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A ship with 125 rescued migrants aboard reached the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday, the aid organisation Sea-Eye said, adding that the fate of its survivors remains unclear.

The Alan Kurdi docked at the port of Arbatax on the east of the island, having been "instructed by the port authorities to drop anchor and wait for further instructions," said Sea-Eye, which charters the boat.

However, the NGO said it was unclear whether Arbatax would be a "safe port", in which the rescued survivors would be able to disembark.

On Wednesday night, Italian authorities had made contact to discuss the "further coordination" and to provide weather protection for the ship, five days since Sea-Eye asked for assistance, it said on Twitter.