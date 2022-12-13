UrduPoint.com

Shipment In S.Korea's Mining, Manufacturing Industry Grows 17.4 Pct In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Shipment in S.Korea's mining, manufacturing industry grows 17.4 pct in 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipment in South Korea's mining and manufacturing industry logged the fastest growth in 11 years last year due to brisk export, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The combined shipment by manufacturers and mining companies with at least 10 employees totaled 1,769.1 trillion won (1.35 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 17.

4 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the highest increase in 11 years since 2010 amid recovery in export, which surged 25.7 percent over the year to hit a record high of 644.4 billion Dollars in 2021.

Shipment by manufacturers spiked 17.4 percent to 1,765.8 trillion won (1.35 trillion dollars), and shipment by mining firms gained 8.0 percent to 3.3 trillion won (2.5 billion dollars).

Related Topics

South Korea From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

43 minutes ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

2 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

2 hours ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.