SEOUL, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Shipment in South Korea's mining and manufacturing industry logged the fastest growth in 11 years last year due to brisk export, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The combined shipment by manufacturers and mining companies with at least 10 employees totaled 1,769.1 trillion won (1.35 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 17.

4 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

It marked the highest increase in 11 years since 2010 amid recovery in export, which surged 25.7 percent over the year to hit a record high of 644.4 billion Dollars in 2021.

Shipment by manufacturers spiked 17.4 percent to 1,765.8 trillion won (1.35 trillion dollars), and shipment by mining firms gained 8.0 percent to 3.3 trillion won (2.5 billion dollars).