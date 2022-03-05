UrduPoint.com

Shock And Tributes As Aussie Cricket Great Shane Warne Dies Aged 52

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Sydney, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Australian superstar Shane Warne -- one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time -- has died of a suspected heart attack aged just 52, sparking a global outpouring of grief from players, celebrities and politicians.

Warne -- a larger-than-life character whose tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed only by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan -- was found unresponsive at a luxury resort in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," a statement from his management company said.

Warne had reportedly been due to meet friends for a drink, but failed to appear.

A Thai medical source told AFP that companions and emergency staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation but to no avail.

His body was brought to the Thai International Hospital Samui at around 6:00 pm local time (1100 GMT) from Samujana Villas, northeast of Koh Samui, medical staff said.

"No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation," Thai police told AFP.

As Australia awoke to the news on Saturday, fans laid flowers at the Melbourne cricket Ground, where there is a statue in Warne's honour.

Among the other offerings were a can of beer, a packet of cigarettes and a meat pie -- a nod to Warne's famously hard-charging lifestyle.

