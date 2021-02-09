UrduPoint.com
"Shock Wave 2" Still Tops China Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" continued to lead daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland Monday, raking in 9.5 million Yuan (around 1.47 million U.S. Dollars).

The film had generated nearly 1.

3 billion yuan in 47 days of screening, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Coming in second was feature film "A Little Red Flower," which grossed about 8.65 million yuan on Monday.

It was followed by comedy film "Big Red Envelope" which earned about 7.64 million yuan on the same day.

