"Shock Wave 2" Tops China Box Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" continued to lead daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland Thursday, raking in about 4.1 million Yuan (about 636,735 U.S. Dollars).

The film had generated more than 1.

3 billion yuan in 50 days of screening, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Coming in second was feature film "A Little Red Flower," which grossed about 2.74 million yuan on Thursday. The film had earned more than 1.4 billion yuan within 43 days after its release.

It was followed by animated film "Wish Dragon" which earned about 2.1 million yuan on the same day.

