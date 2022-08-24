UrduPoint.com

'Shocked' UN Chief Urges 'immediate' Restoration Of Ethiopia Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM

'Shocked' UN chief urges 'immediate' restoration of Ethiopia ceasefire

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged an immediate restoration of a ceasefire in Ethiopia as he voiced shock at a resumption of violence after a five-month lull.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the resumption of hostilities in Ethiopia. Ethiopians, Tigrayans, Amharas, Oromos, Afars, have already suffered too much," Guterres told reporters before a Security Council meeting.

"My strong appeal is for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for the resumption of peace talks between the government and the TPLF," he said, referring to the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front.

Guterres also called for the "full guarantee of humanitarian access" in battered northern Ethiopia, where public services and badly needed food and supplies were just returning.

Both the government and TPLF, formerly a dominant power in Addis Ababa, accused each other of striking first and shattering the fragile truce.

The violence comes amid a lack of progress in moving toward negotiations for a solution to end the 21-month conflict in Africa's second most populous nation.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Addis Ababa Progress Ethiopia Government

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

49 minutes ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

3 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.