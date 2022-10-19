UrduPoint.com

'Shocking' UK Report Links Poor Care To Death Of 45 Babies

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

'Shocking' UK report links poor care to death of 45 babies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :A damning report Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two British hospitals might have survived if their care had been up to standard, in the latest UK maternity scandal.

Dr Bill Kirkup who led the official independent investigation described his findings as "stark" and "shocking".

"Had care been given to the nationally recognised standards, the outcome could have been different... in 45 of the 65 baby deaths" examined, he told reporters.

Kirkup said there had been "failures of professionalism, of compassion and of kindness" at the hospitals run by East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust in southeast England.

"Women were not listened to... they were disregarded and that led directly to instances of harm" including baby deaths, he said.

The doctor, who seven years ago published similar findings after probing baby deaths at another group of hospitals in northwestern England, said lessons had once again not been learned.

"On at least eight separate occasions over a 10-year period, the trust board (at East Kent) was presented with what should have been inescapable signals that there were serious problems.

"They could have put it right. The first instance was in 2010 but they didn't. In every single case they found a way to deny that there were problems."

Related Topics

Scandal Doctor Died United Kingdom Women

Recent Stories

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

23 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

38 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

51 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago
 NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardar ..

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.