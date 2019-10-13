Shooter opens fire on small town US wedding, two hurt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A shooter opened fire on a wedding in a small town church in New Hampshire on Saturday, wounding two people before being subdued by guests at the event, police said.

The motive of the attack is not known but the "incident does not appear to be a random event," the Pelham Police Department said in a statement.

The wedding was underway when the shooting broke out, police said. Weddings guests were subduing the shooter when police arrived three minutes later.

The two victims were taken to hospitals.

Their conditions were not known.

The governor of the northeastern US state confirmed the shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church, a squat white building in Pelham, a town of 15,000.

"State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners," Governor Chris Sununu tweeted.

Police said they would not release further details.