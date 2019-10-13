UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooter Opens Fire On Small Town US Wedding, Two Hurt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Shooter opens fire on small town US wedding, two hurt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A shooter opened fire on a wedding in a small town church in New Hampshire on Saturday, wounding two people before being subdued by guests at the event, police said.

The motive of the attack is not known but the "incident does not appear to be a random event," the Pelham Police Department said in a statement.

The wedding was underway when the shooting broke out, police said. Weddings guests were subduing the shooter when police arrived three minutes later.

The two victims were taken to hospitals.

Their conditions were not known.

The governor of the northeastern US state confirmed the shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church, a squat white building in Pelham, a town of 15,000.

"State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners," Governor Chris Sununu tweeted.

Police said they would not release further details.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Governor Marriage Church Event All

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

2 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

2 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

2 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

2 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.