Shops sealed for defying prohibitory orders combating COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 28 (APP):Mirpur Civil authorities have sealed score of shops on busiest Mian Muhammad Road till late Tuesday for defying prohibitory orders related to the preventive measures to avert threat of the ongoing third spike of coronavirus in the area, official sources said.

When contacted Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Muhammad Muneer Qureshi told APP here on Wednesday that the shopkeepers were found violating the preventive measures by totally neglecting the set SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) by not wearing mask which was basic need for protection against the constantly fast-surging spell of deadly virus in AJK including this densely-populated district.

The Assistant Commissioner disclosed that an extensive drive was being launched in the sub division of Mirpur to persuade the masses towards strict implementation of the SOPs to be saved from the pandemic.

He said that during the surprise checking those to be found without masks would be booked under the law.

Muneer Qureshi appealed to the people to strictly act upon the preventive measures devised by the government to avert rising threat of the virus to the human lives.

"Individual and collective role is the need of hour mutually by all segments of the civil society with the coordination of other stake holders to save the precious lives at this alarming stage of continual rising spell of the pandemic", he urged.

