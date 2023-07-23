Open Menu

Short Edges Hafnaoui To Claim 400m Freestyle World Title

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Short edges Hafnaoui to claim 400m freestyle world title

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Australian teen Sam Short won the men's 400m freestyle at swimming's world championships in Fukuoka on Sunday, pipping Tunisia's Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui to the title.

The 19-year-old was on pace to break the world record at the 300m mark but came home in 3 minutes, 40.68 seconds, missing the mark by 0.61 sec.

"With 100 to go, I was just going for the win because Ahmed is the Olympic champion so this was going to go down to the wire," Short said.

"I just put my head down at the end and I don't know how I beat his long arms to the wall but I did it." Hafnaoui finished second on 3:40.70, while Germany's Lukas Martens was third on 3:42.20.

Defending champion Elijah Winnington of Australia finished seventh.

Short is better known as a 1,500m freestyle swimmer, winning gold at that distance at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"I don't think I'd be as good at the 400 if I didn't train for the 1,500 -- it's nowhere near as hard as the 1,500, no matter hard you go, I reckon," he said.

"I've got to thank Elijah for pushing me because we race each other all the time." Short announced his intentions by clocking a personal-best time of 3:42.44 in the morning heats, qualifying as the top seed.

He had already offered a glimpse of his potential when finishing second behind Winnington at the Commonwealth Games.

He then edged Winnington in the Australian trials last month to qualify for Fukuoka.

Related Topics

World Australia Germany Fukuoka Birmingham Tunisia Sunday Gold Olympics All Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

17 minutes ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

22 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

33 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

48 minutes ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

2 hours ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous