UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Short On Alternatives, Fans Trash Twitter's Trump Ban - On Twitter

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

Short on alternatives, fans trash Twitter's Trump ban - on Twitter

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Friends, family and advisors to Donald Trump have been bitterly complaining that Twitter's ban of the president after his supporters stormed the US Capitol amounts to an assault on free speech by radical leftists.

Ironically, given the enormous influence of the platform, they have aired their grievances first of all on ... Twitter -- a choice underscoring the platform's huge readership and the relative paucity of alternatives.

"Free speech is dead & controlled by leftist overlords," tweeted Donald Trump Jr., the president's older son.

Asked Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, "Who will be silenced next?" And Mike Pompeo -- posting not as secretary of state but on his personal account -- tweeted: "Sadly, this isn't a new tactic of the Left. They've worked to silence opposing voices for years." For influential Republican senator Ted Cruz, the decisions by Twitter and some other social media were "absurd & profoundly dangerous." "Why," he went on, "should a handful of Silicon Valley billionaires have a monopoly on political speech?" Every one of the above messages was posted on Twitter, the social network that for years has been Trump's preferred means of communicating with the public -- and sometimes even with other world leaders.

But on Friday, amid widespread fury after he encouraged the supporters who forced their way into the US Capitol in a bloody and chaotic melee, Twitter banned him permanently.

It was taking the rare measure, it said, "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch joined in suspending the president's accounts.

Reddit, a news and discussion website that is normally fairly permissive, on Friday closed a forum popular with Trump fans, saying it was inciting hate.

The question now is where Trump and his supporters will turn next.

Donald Trump Jr., himself fearing exclusion from Twitter, has asked his followers to send him their email contacts -- hardly the most reactive form of communications -- so he can keep them abreast of news.

Related Topics

Dead World Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump Family All From Instagram Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

9 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

9 hours ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

10 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.