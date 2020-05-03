Shots fired from NKorea believed to be 'accidental': Pompeo

Washington, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said shots fired Sunday from North Korea towards the South in the DMZ that divides the peninsula were believed to have been "accidental.""Handful of shots came across from the north, we think those were accidental," he said on ABC's "This Week.""South Koreans did return fire.

There was no loss of life on either side," he added.