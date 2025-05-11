Showbiz personalities pay tribute to Pakistan Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Famous showbiz personalities have paid tribute to the Pakistani Army over the historic success in Operation “Bunyan-un- Marsoos”.

Actor Imran Ashraf told APP that the Pakistan Army and the people have become the best in front of the whole world. He said that Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos emerged successful within a few hours, the people stood by the Pakistani army and proved that the attack will be responded to with full force. He said the Pakistan Army had proved that every force that attacks us will face the same fate as India.

Actor Yasir Nawaz said that the Pakistani Army taught India a lesson by giving a befitting reply that it would always remember.

Salute to the unparalleled bravery of the Pakistani Army. Long live Pakistan. Long live the Pakistani Army, he said while expressing his gratitude.

Likewise, Actor Ahsan Khan said that the Pakistan Army raised the name of Pakistan and its people all over the world. We have always heard that the defence of the nation is in strong hands, and Alhamdulillah, this has been proven today.

He said that the whole nation is celebrating Sunday as a Day of Gratitude to recognise a 'befitting response' it had delivered to the Indian military following a shaky ceasefire agreement between Islamabad and New Delhi.