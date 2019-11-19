UrduPoint.com
Showtime For Stadia Cloud Gaming Service

Tue 19th November 2019

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Google sets out to transform the video game world with its Stadia service crafted to let people access console-quality games as easily as they do email.

With the Stadia launch Tuesday, the internet giant is aiming for a piece of a global video game industry expected to top $150 billion this year by using its cloud computing technology offering rich features without the need for consoles.

Stadia announced 10 more games on Monday to bring its lineup to 22 with more promised by year's end.

Google last month sold out of "Founder's Edition" kits, which are priced at $129. Some who ordered Stadia kits were grumbling online that they had yet to receive the hardware they need to use the service.

Each kit contains a Stadia controller and a pendant-shaped Chromecast Ultra wireless connection device that plugs into television sets.

Stadia games are also playable using Google Chrome web browser software on computers as well as with Google-made Pixel smartphones from the second-generation onward.

Stadia Pro subscriptions, priced at $10 a month in the US, will be available in 14 countries in North America and Europe.

Subscribers will be able to buy games that will be hosted at Google data centers, but some free games will be available to them, starting with "Destiny 2: The Collection."

