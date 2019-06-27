UrduPoint.com
Showtime: Warren, Other Democrats Take Spotlight In 1st 2020 Debate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Showtime: Warren, other Democrats take spotlight in 1st 2020 debate

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Ten Democratic White House hopefuls face a significant early test of their presidential timber Wednesday in America's biggest political debate in years, with Elizabeth Warren center stage arguing that her progressive policies can defeat incumbent Donald Trump.

Millions of voters are expected to watch the sprawling two-night affair in Miami, with the climax Thursday as former vice president Joe Biden squares off against nine different challengers, including number two candidate Bernie Sanders.

Despite the feverish political climate in Washington and heavy campaigning in early voting states, many in the American heartland will be focusing on the 2020 race for the first time Wednesday, eager to hear from some candidates who are only now introducing themselves to a national audience.

Candidates will have less than 10 minutes to make their mark, but each will want to walk off stage with a victory, perhaps a viral moment that advances their cause, draws new donors and keeps them in the headlines.

Wednesday's showdown is Warren's to lose. As the night's highest-polling candidate, she will look to sustain the momentum that has propelled her further into the spotlight in recent weeks.

But Biden's presence will loom over both debate nights, which air live at 9:00 pm on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

Rivals must decide whether they fire broadsides at the Democratic frontrunner, or collectively train their anger on the president, whom many of the candidates have said should face impeachment proceedings.

With four of the top five candidates debating on Thursday, Warren's session feels more like an undercard to the following night's main event.

She squares off against fellow senators Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and San Antonio ex-mayor Julian Castro, the only Latino in the race.

More than any other candidate, Warren, 70, has given a clear picture of her presidential priorities, and she could have space to flesh out her ideas -- like instituting a wealth tax or breaking up big tech companies -- without the complication of debating the two older white men who lead her in the polls.

"She was not my first choice, but after listening to her and reading her plan, I am totally convinced she is the next president," Timothy Sylvester, a 56-year-old retiree wearing a Warren T-shirt, told AFP outside the debate hall.

Trump will be an obvious target during the showdown, but Sylvester urged "a positive exchange of ideas," not just "bashing" of the president.

