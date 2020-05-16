Shrugging off early weakness, Wall Street stocks finish up

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness and finished higher Friday despite another round of dreadful economic data and escalating US-China tensions.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,685.42, up 0.3 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.4 percent at 2,863.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 9,014.56.