'Shuggie Bain' By Douglas Stuart Wins UK's Booker Prize

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

'Shuggie Bain' by Douglas Stuart wins UK's Booker Prize

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Scottish author Douglas Stuart on Thursday was awarded the 2020 Booker prize for his acclaimed debut novel "Shuggie Bain," set in his home city of Glasgow.

"I always wanted to be a writer so this is fulfilling a dream," said Stuart, who was watching the socially distanced ceremony in London via video link along with the other finalists for the prestigious literary award. "This has changed my entire life."

