Shuhe River Sees First Major Flood Of 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Shuhe River in east China's Shandong Province flooded on Monday as heavy rains hit the region, according to China's Ministry of Water Resources.

At 12:30 p.m., the water flow at the Chonggou hydrometric station climbed to 2,170 cubic meters per second, and peaked at 2,240 cubic meters per second at 1:55 p.

m.

The ministry and provincial water resources department have launched a Level IV emergency response for flood prevention and have dispatched a working team to assist with local flood-control efforts.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

