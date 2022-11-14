UrduPoint.com

Shura Council's Foreign Affairs Committee Meets Delegation From The European Council

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Shura Council's Foreign Affairs Committee Meets Delegation from the European Council

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Shura Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by Council Member and Chairman of the Committee Dr. Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Shehri, held a meeting with the middle East and Gulf Working Group of the European Council headed by Dr. Till Bloom, in Riyadh today.

During the meeting, Dr. Fayez Al-Shehri stressed the importance of the relations between the Shura Council and European partners, calling for more efforts to enhance and increase cooperation between the two sides.

The committee members explained the Kingdom's position on many international issues and the Kingdom's pursuit and keenness to promote peace and stability around the world.

The meeting also touched on the "Kingdom's Vision 2030" and its promotion of investments and keeping pace with digital transformation, as part of its objectives, reviewing efforts to combat climate change and producing green hydrogen, which in turn contributes to the transition to clean energy.

The two sides also discussed several topics and issues of common interest between the Kingdom and the European Union at the political and economic levels.

The meeting was attended by the Kingdom's Ambassador to the European Union, Saad bin Muhammad Al-Arifi, and the European Union Ambassador to the Kingdom, Patrick Simonet.

