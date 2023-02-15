UrduPoint.com

Shutdown Against Modi's Despotic Actions Disrupts Normal Life In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Shutdown against Modi's despotic actions disrupts normal life in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), normal life has been disrupted due to a shutdown, on Wednesday, against the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's policies to evict the Kashmiri people from their lands and properties and settle the Indian Hindus there to change the demographic composition of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

Shops and businesses in Srinagar and other major cities and towns in the Kashmir Valley were being closed while movement of traffic on the roads is very thin.

Indian police and troops forced shopkeepers in Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and other areas of Srinagar to open their shops by threatening them to seize their outlets and imposing heavy fine if they did not follow the instructions.

Illegally detained APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah in their messages from New Delhi's Tihar Jail deplored that India was committing the worst violation of human rights by taking away the Kashmiris' lands and demolishing their houses in the name of anti-encroachment drive in the IIOJK, but the international human rights organizations maintained a criminal silence on such Indian brutalities.

They said the Modi regime was collectively punishing the Kashmiri people for demanding their right to self-determination even as their "freedom struggle is in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions."The APHC leaders said India was following the Israeli tactics to forcibly silence political opponents in the occupied territory. They urged the international community to hold New Delhi accountable for its brutal actions in the IIOJK.

