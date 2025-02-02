Sialkot faces challenges despite impressive success story

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Sialkot is one of Pakistan’s most remarkable cities, renowned for its export-oriented economy. Along with adjacent districts of Gujranwala and Gujrat, it forms the ‘golden triangle of relatively industrialised northern Punjab.

Sialkot, a city in Punjab, Pakistan, stands as a shining example of how industrial innovation, entrepreneurship, and craftsmanship can transform a region into a global export hub. With a rich history of trade and craftsmanship, this city has carved out a unique position for itself on the world stage.

Former President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Abdul Ghafoor Malik, said that Sialkot is an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country and the only export-oriented city in Pakistan where 99 percent products are exported to various parts of the globe. Through export, Sialkot-based small and medium industries are earning foreign exchange amounting over US 2.25 billion Dollars yearly and strengthening the national exchequer.

Sialkot stands as a shining example of how industrial innovation, entrepreneurship, and craftsmanship can transform a region into a global export hub. With a rich history of trade and craftsmanship, this city has carved out a unique position for itself on the world stage. Sialkot has a long history of skilled craftsmanship, dating back centuries. The city is particularly famous for its handmade products, which combine traditional techniques with modern innovation. Local artisans pass down their expertise through generations, making Sialkot a global leader in various industries.

Malik said that the Sialkot has made its mark in the industrialized world.

Thousands of small and medium sized industries are functioning in and around Sialkot and is globally known for its quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like leather products, sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves of all sorts, textile items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms and accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges, etc.

Sialkot made footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear and boxing gloves that are used in international games including the Olympics and World Cups.

He said that the exceptional achievements in business, the corporate sector is fully vigilant to its responsibilities towards the social sector and has played a significant role in this regard on "self-help basis" which has become now the culture of Sialkot.

Sialkot’s products are synonymous with quality and reliability, earning the trust of global brands and customers. The city has become a symbol of Pakistan’s potential in international trade.

Sialkot’s success is a testament to the power of innovation and hard work. Its export-driven economy not only boosts Pakistan’s economy but also creates employment opportunities and enhances the nation’s global reputation.

While Sialkot’s success story is impressive, it faces challenges such as global competition and limited access to modern technology. However, the city’s resilience and adaptability ensure its continued relevance on the global stage.

Efforts are underway to modernize industries, adopt sustainable practices, and diversify exports to maintain its competitive edge.