Sialkot Important Economic Hub Of Pakistan: SCCI

Published August 07, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) senior vice president Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said on Sunday that Sialkot was an important economic hub, from where 99 percent products were exported to various parts of the globe.

Talking to APP, he said that currently, around 20,000 active member firms were registered with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

He said the district was contributing over US 3 billion Dollars yearly to the national exchequer through exports and was playing a pivotal role in promoting business and trade activities in the region.

He said that Sialkot exporters were the "Roaming Ambassadors of Pakistan", which were not only travelling for fetching the highly valuable foreign exchange for the country but also making efforts to introduce Pakistan through their products.

He said thousands of small and medium sized industries were functioning in and around Sialkot and was globally known for its quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like leather products, sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchenware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges etc.

He said that Sialkot made footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear and boxing gloves were used in international games including the Olympics and World Cups.

It may be mentioned that surgical and sports goods industries were the oldest industries which were playing tremendous role not only in strengthening the national economy but also in providing employment opportunities to hundreds industrial workers.

SCCI SVP Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said that Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects.

Sialkot exporters had written a golden history after establishing two mega projectsof Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL) and own private airline namely AirSialAirline on self-help basis, he added.

