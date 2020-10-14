UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siberia's Treasured Wooden Houses Face Uncertain Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Siberia's treasured wooden houses face uncertain future

Tomsk, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The ornate wooden homes dotting the Siberian city of Tomsk are cherished landmarks, but that hasn't prevented many from falling into disrepair following years of neglect, with some now facing demolition.

A scattering of the iconic buildings still boast brightly-coloured and cared-for exteriors with intricate wood carvings adorning window frames and roofs.

A large number, however, look as if they have been abandoned.

The townhouses represent some of the finest examples of wooden architecture in the country.

Yet historians in the city say their future is uncertain, with government support too slow to respond to the urgent need to save them and commercial interests spying prime real estate.

Many of the homes have only survived this long because residents "were forced to live in what already existed", historian Sergei Maltsev, 46, tells AFP.

There are around 2,000 of the historic houses in the city of 575,000 people, Maltsev says, pointing out that fewer than 100 are preserved by the state as heritage sites.

Some fall prey to real-estate developers and can be levelled on orders from the mayor.

Some 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) east of Moscow, Tomsk is one of the oldest cities in Siberia, founded in 1604 on the banks of the river Tom.

At the beginning of the 20th century, it was a major transport hub through which merchants would pass on their way to Asia.

Related Topics

Century Moscow Tomsk Hub From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

32 seconds ago

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

8 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

8 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.