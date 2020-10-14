(@FahadShabbir)

Tomsk, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The ornate wooden homes dotting the Siberian city of Tomsk are cherished landmarks, but that hasn't prevented many from falling into disrepair following years of neglect, with some now facing demolition.

A scattering of the iconic buildings still boast brightly-coloured and cared-for exteriors with intricate wood carvings adorning window frames and roofs.

A large number, however, look as if they have been abandoned.

The townhouses represent some of the finest examples of wooden architecture in the country.

Yet historians in the city say their future is uncertain, with government support too slow to respond to the urgent need to save them and commercial interests spying prime real estate.

Many of the homes have only survived this long because residents "were forced to live in what already existed", historian Sergei Maltsev, 46, tells AFP.

There are around 2,000 of the historic houses in the city of 575,000 people, Maltsev says, pointing out that fewer than 100 are preserved by the state as heritage sites.

Some fall prey to real-estate developers and can be levelled on orders from the mayor.

Some 2,900 kilometers (1,800 miles) east of Moscow, Tomsk is one of the oldest cities in Siberia, founded in 1604 on the banks of the river Tom.

At the beginning of the 20th century, it was a major transport hub through which merchants would pass on their way to Asia.