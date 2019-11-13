UrduPoint.com
Sibley, Crawley Tons As England Warm Up For Tests

Wed 13th November 2019

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Dom Sibley and Zac Crawley staked their claims for England Test debuts with unbeaten centuries in their first warm-up match in New Zealand, which ended in a draw in Whangarei on Wednesday.

Stuart Broad was also in sharp form with a miserly one for 15 off nine overs against a New Zealand XI made up of fringe first class players.

Given a chance to acclimatise to New Zealand conditions, Sibley made a disciplined 100 and Crawley 103 before both retired, while Joe Root hit an unbeaten 41 at a run-a-ball pace.

In reply to England's two for 376 declared, the New Zealand XI were four for 285 at the close of the two-day match.

In contrast to Broad's tight performance with the ball, Jofra Archer took two for 46 off 11 overs while Ben Stokes finished with none for 33 off eight.

A three-day match against New Zealand A starts in Whangarei on Friday with the first Test beginning in Tauranga on November 21.

