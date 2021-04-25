UrduPoint.com
Sichuan Liaison Office Unveiled To Boost Pak-China Economic, Trade Cooperation

Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sichuan Liaison Office of the China-Pakistan business Council was unveiled in Chengdu, Sichuan province, aiming to promote China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, Sichuan Liaison Office plans to prepare a series of meeting and summits, including the 11th China (Sichuan)-South and Southeast Asia Business Leaders Summit, according to China Economic Net.

Sichuan Liaison Office has also been committed to the China-Pakistan friendship since its establishment in 2020.

In April 2020, the Office donated a batch of anti-pandemic supplies worth of RMB 2 million ($306,400) to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu.

In July 2020, the Office also donated 25,000 face masks to the government of Islamabad.

The China-Pakistan Business Council, a bilateral economic and trade exchange mechanism, was jointly founded by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

It is designed to strengthen the two nations' economic and trade cooperation and investment.

