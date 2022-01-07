UrduPoint.com

Sichuan's Zhu Named CBA Rising Star Of Month

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Sichuan Blue Whales power forward Zhu Songwei was named the second edition Rising Star of the Month in the 2021-22 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season on Friday.

Zhu averaged 15.0 points, 4.4 boards and 2.

4 assists, shooting 56% from the floor between the 10th and 18th round, as Sichuan won four games and lost four down the stretch.

Zhu is posting an average of 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18 appearances this season.

Zhejiang Golden Bulls center Yu Jiahao was the first winner of the monthly award during the current campaign.

Sichuan ranks 15th among 20 outfits with a win-loss record of 6-13.

