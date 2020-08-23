UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sicily Rows With Rome Over Closure Of Migrant Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sicily rows with Rome over closure of migrant centres

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sicily's right-leaning leader Nello Musumeci clashed with Italy's central government on Sunday when he ordered the island's migrant centres closed in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Interior ministry officials in Rome dismissed the order as invalid but anti-migrant former interior minister Matteo Salvini praised the move ahead of a flurry of local Italian elections next month.

Migration has for years been a hot-button political issue in Italy, a main EU landing point for migrants crossing the Mediterranean who often arrive first in Sicily and sister island Lampedusa.

"Between now and midnight, all migrants in Sicily's 'hot spots' and reception centres will have to be transferred to facilities outside the island," according to a decree published Sunday.

The document also bans any migrant from "entering, transiting and stopping over on the Sicilian region's territory (which includes Lampedusa) with vessels big and small, including those belonging to charities," it said.

Musumeci justified his decision saying: "It is not possible to guarantee a visit to the island while respecting measures to prevent infections spreading." Mayors on the island have voiced fears the presence of migrants will discourage tourism.

"Sicily cannot be invaded while Europe is looking away and the government resorts to no deportations," Musumeci said on social media.

Sicily has no real means to transfer migrants outside the island and interior ministry officials say migration is legally a central government prerogative.

Salvini, as interior minister until a year ago, clashed with EU officials with his outspoken refusal to allow ships to land migrants, including those run by charities, on Italian shores. But he ended up forcing several EU countries to take a share of the migrants.

Many small vessels carrying migrants, especially Tunisians, are arriving on tiny Lampedusa, south of Sicily.

Dozens of migrants housed in Sicilian centres have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few weeks.

From August 1 last year to July 31 this year, over 21,600 migrants arrived at Italy's shores, almost 150 percent more than the near 8,700 landings the year before, according to official data.

Despite the sharp rise, the number of migrant arrivals is still far below numbers recorded in recent years, especially before Rome signed a deal with Libya for its coast guard to prevent migrant departures.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Europe Interior Minister Social Media Visit Rome Italy Libya July August Sunday All From Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

51 minutes ago

China launches new optical remote-sensing satellit ..

1 hour ago

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

3 hours ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

4 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.