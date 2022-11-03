UrduPoint.com

Sick Panda Given Palliative Care In Taiwan

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

TAIPEI, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :A giant panda in China's Taiwan region that is suffering from a suspected malignant brain tumor has been given palliative care, according to the Taipei Zoo on Wednesday.

Two experts from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening and have visited the giant panda Tuan Tuan, the zoo said at a press conference. Experts from across the Taiwan Strait have agreed that no upgraded treatment will be given to the giant panda in the short term, it said.

Tuan Tuan's physical condition and activity level have remained stable over the past two days, said the zoo, adding that since the panda's condition is not suitable for surgery, experts will focus their efforts on improving its quality of life.

The two mainland experts will stay in Taiwan for the next few days to communicate with the zoo and provide suggestions on the panda's medical and daily care.

Tuan Tuan and the female panda Yuan Yuan arrived in Taipei as a goodwill gift from the mainland in December 2008 and have been deeply beloved by Taiwan compatriots.

