Sidelined Arab Israelis fear outcome of legal overhaul

Haifa, Israel, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Members of Israel's Arab minority fear they will bear the brunt of the hard-right government's judicial overhaul, but have remained largely on the margins of a raging debate over the sweeping changes.

Israelis have rallied weekly since the controversial reform package was announced in January by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, dubbed "the worst ever" by Samira Kanaan Khalaylah, 57, who lives in the northern Arab town of Majd al-Krum.

Arab or Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up around 20 percent of the population, are already "on the sidelines" of Israeli society and politics, said Khalaylah, a school secretary.

Moves by the coalition -- which includes extreme-right leaders with a history of anti-Arab rhetoric -- to restrict judicial oversight of government decisions and to weaken watchdogs "will be very bad for us", she said.

Israeli protesters have staged mass demonstrations against the government's legislative agenda they view as a threat to democracy.

But Arabs have been largely absent from these rallies, often heavy with Israeli flags which some find alienating.

They have organised their own rallies calling for equality.

The broader protest movement has been spearheaded by activists and army reservists largely unwilling to highlight messages relating to the plight of the Arab minority or of Palestinians, fearing it would harm their cause in the eyes of Israel's Jewish majority.

In the northern city of Haifa, Arab demonstrators have rallied in relatively small numbers, carrying banners against the legal overhaul and demanding rights.

Yousef Jabareen, a lawyer and former lawmaker, told AFP the proposals might hand the government "authoritarian powers" which threaten Arab citizens and their elected representatives.

With limited oversight, "the right wing will have... broader powers," said Jabareen.