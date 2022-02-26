Sidewalk is new catwalk outside Milan fashion shows

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A cry goes up the from crowd, a sea of craning necks and suddenly hundreds of cellphones go up in the air clicking photos.

An influencer has just arrived at a fashion show.

This is the scene that has played out day after day at Milan Fashion Week, where live shows began Wednesday, all accompanied by crowds of fashion hopefuls, fans and photographers hoping to capture a perfect Instagram shot of their favourite influencer.

At Versace on Friday night, hundreds of fans crushed against a barrier to catch a glimpse of someone -- anyone -- photo-worthy to later post on social media.

Every few minutes, dozens of fans would dash to another area of the barricade at the sound of a vehicle.

"We just saw a black car come in, but we saw nothing," said Riccardo Capobianco, 24, in the crowd with his friend Irina. "We have no idea what's happening." Ditto with Sarah Pilot, 22, an American student surrounded by her girlfriends.

"We're kind of laughing at ourselves watching," she admitted sheepishly.

A scream went up in the crowd, but cut off quickly, as a new group of people entering the show came into view.

"Are those just average people with tickets?" one of the girls asked.

>