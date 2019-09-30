UrduPoint.com
Sidorova Win Women's Pole Vault World Title

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Sidorova win women's pole vault world title

Doha, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Anzhelika Sidorova won the women's pole vault world title at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Sunday.

The 28-year-old -- competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete due to the IAAF ban on Russia over the doping scandal -- won with a vault of 4.

95 metres.

America's Sandi Morris added to her growing collection of silver medals -- she was second in the 2017 world championships and at the 2016 Olympics -- with a vault of 4.90m.

Greece's Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi filled third spot also having gone over at 4.85m.

