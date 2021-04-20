UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siegemund Sets Up Barty Clash In Stuttgart

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

Siegemund sets up Barty clash in Stuttgart

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Former Stuttgart champion Laura Siegemund will face world number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round of the clay-court WTA tournament after seeing off qualifier Mona Barthel on Tuesday.

Siegemund, 33, who won the Stuttgart tournament in 2017 and reached the 2016 final, needed just over two hours to seal a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 first-round win over Barthel, who fired down four aces without reply.

Barty will make her debut in Stuttgart in the second round against the 33-year-old Siegemund, ranked 58th in the world, having won the only previous meeting between the pair in Doha on hard court last year.

"I am looking forward to it, but it won't be an easy task for sure," said Siegemund of facing Barty.

"It wasn't an easy first match for me. I hadn't played for a few weeks, while she came through qualifying, so there is room for improvement," Siegemund added having made 30 unforced errors.

Stuttgart is the second clay-court tournament this season for Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, who lost to Spain's Paula Badosain the quarter-finals of the Charleston tournament at the start of April.

Earlier, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia set up a second-round tie with third-seed Sofia Kenin of the USA after a 6-2, 6-3 win over German qualifier Julia Middendorf.

Related Topics

USA World Australia German Sofia Stuttgart Doha Charleston Estonia Spain April 2017 2016 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

44 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

1 hour ago

South Africa's Cape Town blaze 'under control'

16 minutes ago

AS Roma slam 'closed' Super League system

16 minutes ago

Iran Says Progress Achieved in Negotiations to Rev ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.