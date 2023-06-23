Siemens Energy shares plunge on wind turbine woes

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Shares in Siemens Energy plummeted Friday after the company warned that technical problems at its wind turbine unit were worse than previously thought.

The group scrapped its full-year profit target and said it was setting aside more than a billion Euros ($1.1 billion) over the coming years to fix the issues at troubled wind turbine subsidiary Siemens Gamesa.

In a call with reporters, Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt said "The quality problems go well beyond what had been known hitherto".

"The result of the current review will be much worse than even what I would have thought possible," he added.

Shares in Siemens Energy plunged by more than 31 percent shortly after trading opened in Frankfurt.

Siemens Energy issued an ad-hoc statement late Thursday saying it had ordered a technical review following a "substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components".

The company also withdrew its profit guidance for the fiscal year, without giving an updated estimate.

Earlier this year, Siemens Energy said it was expecting a net loss that would exceed the previous fiscal year's loss of 712 million euros.

In the call with reporters, Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch called the developments "bitter" and "a huge setback".