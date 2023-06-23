Open Menu

Siemens Energy Shares Plunge On Wind Turbine Woes

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Siemens Energy shares plunge on wind turbine woes

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Shares in Siemens Energy plummeted Friday after the company warned that technical problems at its wind turbine unit were worse than previously thought.

The group scrapped its full-year profit target and said it was setting aside more than a billion Euros ($1.1 billion) over the coming years to fix the issues at troubled wind turbine subsidiary Siemens Gamesa.

In a call with reporters, Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt said "The quality problems go well beyond what had been known hitherto".

"The result of the current review will be much worse than even what I would have thought possible," he added.

Shares in Siemens Energy plunged by more than 31 percent shortly after trading opened in Frankfurt.

Siemens Energy issued an ad-hoc statement late Thursday saying it had ordered a technical review following a "substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components".

The company also withdrew its profit guidance for the fiscal year, without giving an updated estimate.

Earlier this year, Siemens Energy said it was expecting a net loss that would exceed the previous fiscal year's loss of 712 million euros.

In the call with reporters, Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch called the developments "bitter" and "a huge setback".

Related Topics

Company Frankfurt Christian Billion Million Siemens

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

3 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

33 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

33 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

1 hour ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

3 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous