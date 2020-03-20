UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Siemens Names Roland Busch As Next CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Siemens names Roland Busch as next CEO

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :German industrial conglomerate Siemens announced Thursday that CEO Joe Kaeser will be replaced by current deputy Roland Busch by February 2021.

"Siemens is setting the course for establishing the next generation of management," the company said in a statement, announcing that 61-year-old Kaeser would not be pursuing a contract extension.

Busch, 55, would take the reins as president and CEO "at the latest" at the next Annual Shareholder's meeting, scheduled for February next year, Siemens said.

Busch has been a Siemens director since 2011, and has held the position of Deputy CEO since October last year.

Kaeser, meanwhile, will now be appointed Chairman of the Supervisory board at the Siemens Energy branch of the company.

Siemens, which is currently going through a period of upheaval, had previously said they would not name a new CEO until the summer.

Like other German industrial giants, the group has been struggling for several months against a slowing global economy, and now faces the dramatic challenge of the current coronavirus crisis.

In January, the company drew the wrath of environmentalists when it decided to continue its involvement in a controversial coal-mining project in Australia, even as the country was being battered by unprecedented wildfires.

Related Topics

Australia German Company January February October Siemens Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

3 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

5 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.