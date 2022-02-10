UrduPoint.com

Siemens Sells Mail Business For 1 Billion Euros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Siemens sells mail business for 1 billion euros

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :German industrial giant Siemens said Wednesday it was selling its "mail and parcel" component to fellow German firm Koerber as it seeks to simplify its activities.

"Siemens has reached an agreement to sell the mail and parcel business of Siemens Logistics GmbH to the Korber Group... The purchase price totals EUR1.

15 billion" ($1.31 billion), it said in a statement.

"Closing is expected in the course of the current Calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals."The unit -- which makes equipment to sort parcels -- has around 1,200 employees and generates annual revenue of about EUR500 million, Siemens said.

The firm added it would retain its airport logistics solutions business.

