UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sierra Leone Declares Curfew Amid Third Virus Wave

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Sierra Leone declares curfew amid third virus wave

Freetown, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio late Thursday announced a raft of anti-coronavirus measures, including a nationwide curfew and a ban on large gatherings, to help the West African state cope with a third wave of Covid.

An 11pm-5am curfew will apply across the country from Monday, Bio announced in a nationwide address.

Worshipping in churches or mosques will be suspended for one month starting from Friday, bars and restaurants will close after 9:00 pm and social gatherings of more than 50 people are also been banned.

"We believe we must take urgent and necessary steps to stem this third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," Bio said.

Sierra Leone's infection rate is far below that in the West, having recorded 5,652 cases since March last year, including 102 deaths, in a population of 7.

5 million.

But cases are rising rapidly. Health workers registered over 1,500 cases between June 1 and Friday, according to official statistics.

Sierra Leone boasts huge mineral and diamond deposits but is one of the world's poorest nations, still recovering from decades of war and disease.

The country was hard hit by the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa. Nearly 4,000 people died in Sierra Leone during the outbreak.

Bio said 72 percent of beds in treatment centres were now occupied and noted that the highly contagious Delta variant had surfaced in the country.

"That variant is easily transmitted and it is very deadly," he warned.

The fresh restrictions come after the government lifted a similar curfew in late March.

Related Topics

Africa World Died Sierra Leone March June From Government Million

Recent Stories

65,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, 1,638 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

3 hours ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

3 hours ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

3 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.