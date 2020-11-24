UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sierra Leone Ex-president Attends Graft Hearing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Sierra Leone ex-president attends graft hearing

Freetown, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Sierra Leonean anti-corruption investigators on Monday interviewed ex-president Ernest Bai Koroma over government funds allegedly embezzled over his decade-long rule in the West African state, two officials said.

The hearing, which had twice been cancelled over security concerns, took place at an undisclosed location, according to a member of Sierra Leone's anti-corruption committee.

An official at Koroma's office also confirmed that investigators were quizzing Koroma on Monday.

Koroma governed the nation of some 7.5 million people from 2007 until 2018, when he lost an election to Julius Maada Bio, who campaigned against graft.

President Bio last year launched a corruption probe into his predecessor, which ended in March on findings that funds worth tens of millions of Dollars from Koroma's time in office remain unaccounted for.

Sierra Leone's government barred Koroma from leaving the country last month, after anti-corruption investigators announced they wanted a hearing with the former president.

However a planned hearing on October 8 in Koroma's native town of Makeni, in the north of the country, had to be called off after protesters prevented it from taking place.

Another meeting scheduled for last week was also cancelled.

Koroma tweeted on Saturday that he is willing to speak to the investigators to "robustly defend my name".

Members of the ex-president's All People's Congress party have also dismissed the corruption probe as a "witch-hunt".

Sierra Leone boasts huge mineral and diamond deposits, but it remains one of the world's poorest nations, still recovering from decades of war and disease.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption World Makeni Sierra Leone March October Congress 2018 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

1 hour ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

14 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

1 hour ago

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on ..

2 hours ago

Guterres Confirms UN Ready to Work With Russia on ..

51 minutes ago

US Starts Visa Bonds Pilot Program for Visitors Fr ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.