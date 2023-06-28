Open Menu

Sierra Leone President Sworn In As Opposition Cries Foul

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Freetown, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio was sworn in Tuesday after being declared the victor of an election which his main rival slammed as "not credible." Bio, 59, returns for a second term at the helm of the West African nation which has been pummelled by multiple challenges since the end of a 1991-2002 civil war, including an Ebola epidemic and now a crippling economic crisis.

The electoral commission announced he had won 56 percent of the vote, while his main challenger Samura Kamara came second with 41 percent.

"I categorically reject the outcome so announced by the electoral commission," he said on Twitter.

Vote tallying had already been disputed by Kamara's All People's Congress (APC), which condemned in a statement Monday an alleged lack of inclusiveness, transparency and responsibility by the electoral commission.

The party pointed to the lack of information about which polling stations or districts the ballots were coming from.

It had said it "will not accept these fake and cooked up results".

In a later statement, the party alleged "overvoting" in some areas and said it "continues to reject" the "fabricated results" and "reaffirms our victory".

But Bio's supporters welcomed the result.

"I'm happy Bio won, we want him to fix the economy and create jobs," Susan Myers, 34, said.

Abdulrahim Bah, 30, said, "Maada Bio has provided for us the free quality education, he's constructed so many bridges for us and he is fighting the corruption in the country."At a press conference Monday, European Union observers said a lack of transparency and communication by the electoral authority had led to mistrust in the electoral process.

The monitors said they witnessed violence at seven polling stations during voting hours and at three others during the closing and counting stages.

