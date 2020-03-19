Sierra Leone to suspend international flights over coronavirus

Freetown, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Sierra Leone on Thursday said it would suspend all international flights in and out of the impoverished West African state in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The transport ministry said in a statement that the measure will take effect on Saturday and remain in place until further notice.

Emergency flights will be the "only exception," it said.

Sierra Leone has yet to record a coronavirus case, however, its neighbouring countries Guinea and Liberia have both done so.

The former British colony was badly hit by the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak, which killed almost 4,000 people in the country.