Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the women's 10,000m on Saturday for her second gold, and third medal, of the Tokyo Olympics.

Ethiopian-born Hassan clocked 29min 55.32sec to finish ahead of Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezahegne, also born in Ethiopia, who timed 29:56.18.

Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, after leading most of the 25-lap race, claimed bronze in 30:01.72.

