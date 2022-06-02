UrduPoint.com

Significant Koala Population Found Living In Australian National Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Significant koala population found living in Australian national park

CANBERRA, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :-- Australian researchers have discovered a previously unknown koala population in a major boost to conservation efforts.

In a study published on Thursday, Australian National University (ANU) researchers revealed the existence of a "significant" koala population in the Kosciuszko National Park, a colder, more arid landscape than traditional koala habitats.

The survey, which was undertaken with the New South Wales (NSW) National Parks and Wildlife Service, observed male koalas at 14 sites in the park, prompting hopes that the area could become a refuge for the species.

"These findings are important because of the area's elevation, which we hope will make the populations more resilient to climate change," ANU ecologist David Lindenmayer said in a media release.

