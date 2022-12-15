'Significant progress' in talks with Spain on Gibraltar: UK foreign minister

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Britain and Spain have made "significant progress" in talks over an agreement to secure Gibraltar's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in Madrid Wednesday.

"Significant progress has been made.. including (in) discussions on the text of the treaty and its implementation," he told reporters at a joint press conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.

Although Brexit threw Gibraltar's future into question, raising fears it would create a new "hard border" with the EU, negotiators reached a landmark framework deal for it to benefit from the rules of the Schengen zone just hours before Britain's departure from the bloc on January 1, 2021.

Negotiators from Britain, Spain and the EU have been meeting to thrash out the details of the agreement in order to ensure freedom of movement along the border of this tiny British enclave, which is located at Spain's southern tip.