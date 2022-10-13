UrduPoint.com

Significant Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding In Aussie State

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Significant rainfall causes flash flooding in Aussie state

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Hundreds of incidents, including regional flooding, power outage and road closure, have been reported across the Australian state of Victoria as it was hit by heavy rainfall overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued major flood warning for several rivers and creeks across the state as a 24 hour rainfall totals of up to 120 mm was expected over elevated terrain in Victoria.

BOM said flash flooding may also become a risk, including for the Melbourne area on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Until Thursday afternoon, the number of incident reports from the state's emergency department had grown to over 500, with flooding and building damage impacting communities the most.

Victoria's State Emergency Service (SES) has issued dozens of flood warnings and responded to over 800 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours till 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

About 9,000 homes experienced outrage overnight and more than 300 homes were still without power at midday on Thursday, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Related Topics

Flood Road Victoria Melbourne May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

12 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

12 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

12 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.