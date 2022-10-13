Significant rainfall causes flash flooding in Aussie state

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Hundreds of incidents, including regional flooding, power outage and road closure, have been reported across the Australian state of Victoria as it was hit by heavy rainfall overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued major flood warning for several rivers and creeks across the state as a 24 hour rainfall totals of up to 120 mm was expected over elevated terrain in Victoria.

BOM said flash flooding may also become a risk, including for the Melbourne area on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Until Thursday afternoon, the number of incident reports from the state's emergency department had grown to over 500, with flooding and building damage impacting communities the most.

Victoria's State Emergency Service (SES) has issued dozens of flood warnings and responded to over 800 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours till 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

About 9,000 homes experienced outrage overnight and more than 300 homes were still without power at midday on Thursday, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.