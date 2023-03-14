Signing ceremony for Riyadh hosting MENA largest sport games for all 2028 held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Culture Palace in Riyadh has witnessed the signing ceremony of choosing the city of Riyadh as the host venue of the first global games for all in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the world's biggest social sports event to be organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, it was reported today.

The signing ceremony, which was held yesterday, follows the announcement of Saudi Arabia's winning the bid to host the Sports for All 2028 tournament at the 27th conference of The Association For International Sport for All (TAFISA) held in Slovenia last June 2022.

Prince Khalid bin Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, President of the board of Directors of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, and Wolfgang Baumann, President of TAFISA, signed for both sides respectively.

The signing ceremony was attended by elite local and international sports dignitaries.

The event is designed to allow all segments of society, present at the time, to practice and enjoy the support of the government and private sector for all kinds of sports, over a span of one week in the host city.

To this effect, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, extended thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for their unlimited support for sports in the Kingdom, culminated by hosting this largest global event in 2028.

He expressed the welcome of the world athletes and fans in the city of Riyadh at the world's biggest event in 2028.

In remarks on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Prince Khalid bin Al-Waleed bin Talal said the event is expected to attract more than 70,000 participants from 100 countries in its capacity as a tournament open for all as per the Kingdom Vision 2030.