Signing For PSG A "possibility" For Messi
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:40 PM
Barcelona, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A tearful Lionel Messi told a press conference in Barcelona on Sunday that joining French giants Paris St-Germain was a "possibility".
Cash rich PSG are one of the few clubs able to afford the Argentinian who is leaving the club where he has played his entire career.
A move to Paris would reunite him with his close friend Neymar with whom he played at Barcelona.