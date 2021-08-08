Signing for PSG a "possibility" for Messi

Barcelona, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A tearful Lionel Messi told a press conference in Barcelona on Sunday that joining French giants Paris St-Germain was a "possibility".

Cash rich PSG are one of the few clubs able to afford the Argentinian who is leaving the club where he has played his entire career.

A move to Paris would reunite him with his close friend Neymar with whom he played at Barcelona.