Sikhs Protest Near Indian Consulate Against New Farm Laws

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Braving cold weather, hundreds of Sikhs staged a demonstration on Thursday -- the U.N. Human Rights Day -- near the Indian Consulate General in New York to protest new agricultural laws in India that they fear will adversely affect Punjabi farmers.

They raised vociferous anti-Modi and pro-Khalistan slogans as they pledged to continue their support to the protesting farmers in India.

Protesters then drove in a cavalcade of cars to the Indian Consulate General, honking horns, waving anti-India signs and flying yellow flags.

A strong posse of police ringed the Indian Consulate General as part of the strict security measures.

Reports of similar protest rallies have also come in from a number American cities.

